The gym is relatively quiet when Tom introduces me to the running and rowing machines to start with. I was somewhat concerned at the choice of pre-set programmes which include recreated videoed routes through mountainous terrains like the Sierra Nevada and deserts. I love running outdoors and doing it on a machine does not really have the same appeal. Even more alarming are the pre-set regimes from the US Marine Corps and others. However, Tom reasssured me by showing me the manual workout button allowing me to set my own workout. I will leave the commandos to their own form of ‘beasting’.