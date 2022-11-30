POLICE investigating the 1997 murder of Devon schoolgirl Kate Bushell are working on 40 new lines of inquiry following an anniversary appeal and a 20K reward.
The 14-year-old was killed as she walked a neighbour’s dog near her home in Devon.
Her body was found in a field off Exwick Lane and she had died from a savage knife wound to her throat.
Earlier this month detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team renewed their public appeal for information to mark the 25th anniversary of her unsolved murder.
They urged anyone who may have previously withheld information to break their silence and help bring Kate’s killer to justice.
So far more than 40 pieces of new information have been received from the UK public.
Senior Investigating Officer Rob Back said: ‘The response and the interest from the public has been really good so far, with a number of fresh intelligence reports being reviewed by the crime team.
‘’However, we are still appealing for that crucial piece of new information.
‘We continue to receive a meaningful public response to appeals about Kate’s callous murder, regardless of how much time has passed, and we are thankful to those who have found the courage to come forward on this anniversary.
‘We would urge people to keep the information coming as we desperately want to solve this murder. If you think you may know something which could lead to the identification of Kate’s killer, please contact us. That one piece of critical information may be just what we need.’
The public can report information through the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
A £20,000 reward has been offered by independent charity Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Kate’s killer.