A fundraiser for a chemotherapy support charity will be taking place in Hatherleigh Community Centre on Saturday (March 22).
Bob’s CHEMOtivation fundraiser will see live music from The Travelling Winsburys and from Silk & Strings & The Modlites.
CHEMOtivation has been set up by Marian Southwick, whose husband Bob passed away in 2024 after a brave fight against pancreatic cancer.
The charity plans to give anyone undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy at the Royal Devon NHS University Trust, Exeter a ‘Hope in a Tote’ bag containing essential items to motivate people during their treatment.
Doors will open at 4pm and bingo, quiz and dancing will commence at 4.30pm.
Tickets are £15 and can be purchased from the Post Office and the Community Centre.