The numbers of young people taking up gliding at a local club has dramatically increased after an event to encourage more female gliders into the sport.
One new junior member is so enthralled that he has started a GoFundMe petition to raise funds for a new launch facility on their airstrip.
Zack Smith, from Plympton, is 14 years old and joined the Dartmoor Gliding Society after being gifted a day’s gliding voucher by his grandmother for his 13th birthday. The voucher entitled him to three months’ free membership and now the youngster is hooked.
The wannabe pilot has his sights firmly set on joining the Navy, following in his father’s footsteps, with the aim of becoming a F35 fighter pilot. He also has his sights now on raising enough money to provide the club with replacement launch hut to transform the west end of the airstrip near Brentor on Dartmoor.
Zack said: “The old portacabin is small and does not offer much room for visitors, parachutes or even bags. There are no adequate facilities, and it’s definitely seen better days.
“I attend this club on a weekly basis and more in the school holidays. I absolutely love it here! I have great admiration for my instructors and mentors within this club, giving their time up to guide, assist and instruct me.
“This is the reason for me starting this fundraiser, to acknowledge and show appreciation for them and all club members.”
The GoFundMe total stands currently just over halfway and Zack thinks that £700 is enough to buy the second hand bus with an additional £300 to transform it to match the bus at the opposite end of the strip.
Mike Bennett has recently been appointed the club’s junior liaison officer, after a successful junior gliding inspection by the British Gliding Association.
He said: “We are a fully accredited junior gliding centre and it’s really encouraging that we have a few junior members now who have swelled our ranks, each of them looking to gain their solo licences.
“They share the joy for the sport that we have, and it’s great to pass on our wisdom to them so they get as much joy out of gliding as we do.”
The club, which is run completely by volunteers and is a not-for-profit group flies on a Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from their site at Brentor. Junior members are offered discounted rates to encourage young members to take part and become glider pilots.
Club secretary Steve Fletcher said: “We’ve seen a real interest in flying since out Women’s Gliding event, and it’s been especially exciting to see so many new junior members getting involved with the club.
“All instructors are trained and approved by the British Gliding Association and we all really appreciate having young people up at the airstrip so we can pass on our expertise on the next generation of glider pilots coming though.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about gliding or booking a trial flight can visit the club’s website at: https://dartmoorgliding.co.uk/