Julian Brazil, leader of South Hams District Council (SHDC), has been selected as the Lib-Dem candidate for South West Devon in the forthcoming general election.
The news comes shortly after Mr Brazil was replaced as leader of the Lib-Dems at Devon County Council (DCC).
Speaking exclusively to this paper, he said that despite the setback at DCC his values “sit firmly with the Liberals and the Liberal Democrats”.
Mr Brazil spoke at length about being replaced at DCC, his feelings towards his colleagues and his plans for the May 2025 elections at DCC, as well as having to raise council tax in the South Hams.
Read the full interview in next week’s issue of the paper, out February 22.