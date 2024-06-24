JUDGING is underway for the best bakes during Tavistock Cream Tea Week.
The event, which runs until Sunday (June 30), is organised by Tavistock BID (Business Improvement District) and features the cream of scone dishes at cafes across the town with a competition to find the best scone bakers with a public or ‘people’s choice’.
BID manager Janna Sanders said: “This year is sure to prove once again that Tavistock really does have talent in scones. From an Italian-themed scone of prosciutto, mozzarella and pesto to an elderflower scone served with toffee apple jam, the race is on to see who will be crowned champion.”
Last year 2023 the Church Lane cafe was crowned Champion of Champions with their ‘Ode to Pizza Cream Tea’ – a sun-dried tomato, olive and parmesan cheese scone topped with mascarpone and basil cream, sweet tomato jam and a parmesan crisp.
The very first ‘cream teas’ were served over 1,000 years ago by the monks of Tavistock Abbey and the festival is now an annual event intended to drive custom and support local businesses.
You can vote for the ‘people’s choice’ of savoury or sweet cream tea at https://www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/cream-tea-week-vote
This year the event culminates in the new Cream Tea & Bubbles Festival on Sunday, June 30 from 11.30am-5pm, at Bedford Square, the Guildhall, Church Lawn and Butchers’ Hall and a Cream Tea Dance at the Bedford Hotel.
The bubbles festival includes live music; a cream tea; the ‘magical world of bubbles ‘ with interactive workshops and displays; a prosecco bar and street food; a gift and artisan market; the Pom Pom Make a Scone workshop, a space hopper race; children’s rides and face-painting. Miss Ivy Events is organising the festival.