The newly reintroduced Tavistock women’s football team is looking for local ladies to join the squad.
The team is on the hunt for new players for the 2023/24 season and will soon be playing in the Devon Women’s League West Division One. The team’s home games will be held at Langsford Park.
Players from all backgrounds and abilities, aged 16 and over, are welcome to join the team and train with them on Thursday evenings.
If you’re interested in joining, contact [email protected] or see the club’s Facebook page at: https://shorturl.at/opFQ0