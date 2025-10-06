A rural professional glass artist has been reflecting on his career after receiving a national award.
Graham Reed, of the Alston, is a master glassblower and has just been awarded a professional accolade for his learned writing on the art.
Graham, a West Devon Borough Councillor and a Tavy and Tamar Apple Group, is a past chairman of the British Society of Scientific Glassblowers (BSSG) which has awarded him Lucy Oldfield Cup which he also won in 1993 1999. The late Lucy Oldfield was a president of the BSSG and academic.
Graham said: “I am very proud as a proof reader and contributor to the quarterly scientific journal that BSSG members receive.”
He qualified in 1969 and became a Master Glassblower in 2000.
