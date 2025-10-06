Hundreds of apple fans had an ‘appeeling ‘ time at a record-breaking celebration of the bumper harvest at Bere Applefest on Saturday (October 4).

More than 600 visitors came from far and wide to have a crunching time at the village hall to have their fruits crushed into juice and have their apples identified by experts from the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group (TTAG).

Entertainment was provided by a duo playing the mouth organ and a stringed instrument while singing and Dartmoor Border Morris group added to the traditional celebrations.

Group chair Graham Reed said: “It’s been a record-breaking apple festival, with two tonnes of apples harvested from our community orchard and local people who’ve been brining them from their own gardens. The apple crushing teams have been very busy and lots of juice produced with our apple group given very enthusiastic support by the lots of children who came.

“We were very lucky with the weather. we scaled it down outside, due to Storm Amber, but in the end it was perfect weather and a wonderful harvest celebration which has brought the community together in a wonderful traditional event.”

Dr Frances Howard and Anne Crozier helped identify more than ‘mystery’ local apple varieties which locals brought in for the free service. Frances said: “We’ve been extremely busy this Applefest. It’s been the best year for the harvest and for apples brought in for identification. It’s very heartening to see how keen people are to know more about their apples and link it to the old traditions. The harvest has been remarkably disease-free.

“Apples, cherries and pears were a big industry after the loss of mining and harvest time was a very big community affair which we’re helping keep alive.”

Apple group stalwart Brian Lamb was presented with a decorated cider glass to mark 25 years’ service with the TTAG. Group chairman Graham Reed is a master glassblower and designed, made and presented the glass.

Brian Lamb, stalwart of the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group, was presented with an engraved tankard and decorated cider glass by the group chairman Graham Reed, to mark his 25 years' of service promoting the fruit on the Bere Peninsula. (Guy Boswell)
Bere Apple Fest’s Karen Aubron challenged visitors to create the longest unbroken apple peel. (Guy Boswell)
Stanley and Makena Tozer pressing apples to make juice. (Ann Parsons)
Feeding the apple juicer at Bere Apple Fest. (Guy Boswell)
Squeezing til the pips squeak. (Guy Boswell)
Helping produce apple juice from locals' own apple harvest. (Guy Boswell.)
Creative youngsters making some happy apple faces. (Ann Parsons)
Youngsters bottling freshly pressed apple juice as it is topped up. (Guy Boswell)
Anne Crozier and Dr Frances Howard Pearce identifying more than 70 varieties of apples brought in by visitors. (Guy Boswell)
Folk singing to celebrate this year’s rich apple harvest. (Guy Boswell)
Apple art at Bere Ferrers, with stallholder Trisha Milne and creative youngster Audra Andrew. (Guy Boswell)
Bere Ferrers selling their appley preserves and cakes. (Ann Parsons)
Helping visitors feed the apple juicing machine with their homegrown harvest. (Guy Boswell)
Manning the busy apple crusher. (Guy Boswell)
A member of the Tamar Apple Group delighted at the bumper harvest. (Tindle)