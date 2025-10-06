Hundreds of apple fans had an ‘appeeling ‘ time at a record-breaking celebration of the bumper harvest at Bere Applefest on Saturday (October 4).
More than 600 visitors came from far and wide to have a crunching time at the village hall to have their fruits crushed into juice and have their apples identified by experts from the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group (TTAG).
Entertainment was provided by a duo playing the mouth organ and a stringed instrument while singing and Dartmoor Border Morris group added to the traditional celebrations.
Group chair Graham Reed said: “It’s been a record-breaking apple festival, with two tonnes of apples harvested from our community orchard and local people who’ve been brining them from their own gardens. The apple crushing teams have been very busy and lots of juice produced with our apple group given very enthusiastic support by the lots of children who came.
“We were very lucky with the weather. we scaled it down outside, due to Storm Amber, but in the end it was perfect weather and a wonderful harvest celebration which has brought the community together in a wonderful traditional event.”
Dr Frances Howard and Anne Crozier helped identify more than ‘mystery’ local apple varieties which locals brought in for the free service. Frances said: “We’ve been extremely busy this Applefest. It’s been the best year for the harvest and for apples brought in for identification. It’s very heartening to see how keen people are to know more about their apples and link it to the old traditions. The harvest has been remarkably disease-free.
“Apples, cherries and pears were a big industry after the loss of mining and harvest time was a very big community affair which we’re helping keep alive.”
Apple group stalwart Brian Lamb was presented with a decorated cider glass to mark 25 years’ service with the TTAG. Group chairman Graham Reed is a master glassblower and designed, made and presented the glass.
