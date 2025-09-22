All things appley will be on offer at the free-to-enter Bere Apple Fest this weekend.
Tomorrow, Saturday, October 4, the Tavy & Tamar Apple Group hold their twenty-fifth apple fest. A tasty variety of the fruit and apple pressing to produce the freshest juice will be on display.
The group is planning lots of extra events to make this the most remarkable event ever. The festival will be held at Bere Ferrers Church Hall, opening at 1pm and closing at 5pm.
Visitors are invited to bring their own apples for juice pressing or get advice as to why they have spots or diseases and suchlike on their trees from our two resident experts. Apple fans can also attend an apple tree pruning display with expert Charles Staniland.
The site will be dominated by the mobile hydraulic press together with a smaller hand press. Both will be producing gallons of juice from the apples supplied. Don’t forget containers to take the precious juice home.
A special unit this year will show how to pasteurise apple juice or turn it into cider displaying the equipment which members may hire. Visitors will also be able to buy apples or freshly produced juice.
Robertson’s Restaurant of Tavistock are again sponsoring the famous apple pie competitions, for adults and three children’s classes. Entries must arrive before 11.30am on the day of the competition – remember, it’s the taste that counts, say the judges.
Brian Lamb, apple group member, said: “For the first time we feature a parish winery who will offer a wine tasting of their products. A local nursery will have apple trees for sale together with advice on getting them established and producing fruit for the table or even to make into cider.”
An apple shy, apple modelling and an opportunity to buy toffee apples will keep the children busy whilst their parents view other stands on bee keeping, natural wood products and orchard bric a brac.
Finally there will be topical music from the Tavy Tars and others and the Dartmoor Border Morris will again show their talents in a brilliant dancing display.
It promises to be a great day out for all and can be reached by rail from Plymouth and Gunnislake by the Tamar Valley rail service.
