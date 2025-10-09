Green-fingered villagers are celebrating winning coveted awards in the South West regional of the RHS Britain in Bloom (BIB) competition.
Bere Alston in Bloom (BAIB) proudly announced today it won a gold award and four outstanding awards in the national competition which recognises the most beautiful, tidy, horticulturally impressive and environmentally friendly villages, towns and cities in the country with proven community input.
The village competed in the champion of champions section and was up against larger villages such as Hayle and Kingsbridge.
The awards were specifically for the village’s arrangements at Quarry Corner, Remembrance Garden, The Station and the Allotment in the best large village category.
BAIB chair Jeanette Englefield said: “Thank you everyone who helped Bere Alston win these awards.”
The village has an award-winning record in the competition and this year impressed the judges with its sense of humour by including light-hearted scarecrows throughout the village.
The successful Bere Alston In Bloom team members are Jeanette Englefield (chair), Liz McQueen (deputy chair), Lynn Faulkner (allotment manager) and Jane Poulton (communications).
