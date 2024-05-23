A chef who was camping at a Dartmoor fishery was found dead on one of its lakes.
Craig Shrubb, who lived in Praze, west Cornwall, was discovered dead on May 3 by the concerned owner of the Serenity Coarse Fishery near Tavistock.
Senior Devon coroner Philip Spinney opened an inquest saying the owner found Craig dead in the water after becoming concerned for his welfare.
No medical cause of death is known yet on the 48 year old who was single and a chef.
Shrubb, who had previously run his own catering firm in Saltash was also known as Craig Wright.
The coroner adjourned the inquest to allow more time for inquiries which will seek to establish the background to his death.