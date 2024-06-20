A 69-year-old man with a long history of headaches was found dead at the bottom of a Tavistock viaduct, a coroner was told this week.
Martin Loats’s quality of life was affected by the headaches which persisted despite many medical interventions which sought to establish their cause without success.
The retired area development manager, from Mary Tavy, was found unresponsive in a car park below the viaduct on the morning of June 5 this year.
Married Mr Loats died from multiple injuries and police said there are no suspicious circumstances.
The Exeter inquest has been opened and adjourned for a full hearing to take place at a later date when inquiries have been concluded.