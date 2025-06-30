An injured walker had to be airlifted off the moor as night was falling after she got stuck fast in the mud while out exploring Dartmoor.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was called out on Thursday, June 26 at about 7pm by police to help South Western Ambulance Service go to the aid of the walker just north of Hartland Tor above the East Dart River.
In what proved to a difficult rescue, a full response team was sent to meet at Postbridge car park. Hill parties were deployed on either side of the river to find the woman who had got into difficulties.
They located her on the west side of the river along the old disused leat, which was extremely muddy.
Finding they needed extra help to reach her, they called for reinforcements.
Extra team members were called out along with three ‘hazardous area’ specialists with a special all-terrain stretcher and kit was used to free the casualty.
Members of the team trained in casualty care provided first aid and pain relief before handing over to ambulance paramedics on their arrival.
Due to very poor ground conditions, the walker needed to be taken across the river so that she could be evacuated safely. As light was falling, a call was made requesting a coastguard helicopter to collect the casualty once the river had been crossed successfully.
She was flown by the helicopter, with rescue team members to help transfer her to a waiting ambulance at Postbridge.
A team spokesman said: “This turned out to be a very challenging extraction, but was carried out with our usual professionalism and good inter-agency working. The team returned to our Tavistock rescue centre at about 11pm. We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.”
