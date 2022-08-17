‘I slipped on a rock on to my knee and my ankle went in a different direction. I thought I had just sprained it but couldn’t stand. Dartmoor rescue came very fast, they were amazing and so professional, kept me informed on everything they were going to do. I was put in a splint on a stretcher and carried out which was a very difficult task as narrow paths, then through some very boggy moor. They truly worked as a team. I was looked after by the paramedic who was also kind and professional and took me to the Derriford hospital team who were amazing, even though they are under unbelievable stress.