A spokesperson for MyDentist said: ‘NHS dentistry is facing unprecedented pressure which, since the pandemic, has resulted in more than 3,000 clinicians choosing to move away from providing NHS treatments. One of our self-employed dentists at the practice has made the same difficult decision. We are doing everything we can to recruit more NHS dentists and are continuing to offer affordable private treatments to ensure patients can get access to the care they need. We will also continue to provide emergency and ongoing NHS treatment.’