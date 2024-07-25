“We then got months, actually years of contradictory statements from the council, but never any licence for seats. Then in March 2023 they flatly refused a license. They offered their reasons as a report voted on by the council which said only the existing food outlets could have tables. Also the benches owned and provided by the council, which had previously been for anyone’ to use, were going to be given under a licence to the previously existing businesses. This is making it impossible for our customers to use them. The report ultimately appears to be in contradiction of of the council’s own policy to support businesses. It was very unfair and puts our business at risk of closure.”