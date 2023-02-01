SUPPORT for the campaign to prevent on-street parking has been boosted by hundreds of people within days of its launch.
The Stop the Meters campaign, launched by Tavistock businesses has gathered momentum as it enters its second week, with over 700 people confirming their support.
The campaign is aimed at persuading Devon County Council to shelve the proposal to start imposing parking fees for on-street parking locally.
Local businesses and shoppers currently benefit from one hour of free parking in on-street bays.
Following requests into the Tavistock BID office asking how helpers could join the campaign, the organisation has launched a petition to demonstrate the groundswell of support, which can be found at:
Those wanting to help can also contribute to the campaign fighting fund, at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/stop-the-meters-tavistock
Janna Sanders, spokesperson for Tavistock BID, said: ‘We’ve seen an average of around 100 people per day signing the petition since it went live last week.
‘At this rate, by Easter, every single person in Tavistock will have signed it! We have already had visitors notice our campaign and pledge their support too.’
The momentum will be carried forward with a survey of residents and some action days.
She added: ‘We are determined to defend the much-needed free hour of on-street town centre parking.
‘We are actively seeking consultation with Devon County Council and we really hope that we can persuade them to shelve these proposals, stop the meters and protect Tavistock town centre.’
Debo Sellis, Devon county councillor for Tavistock, said the BID campaign showed how stongly people felt and therefore, how important it was to take into account all views before any final decision was made on whether to adopt on-street parking.
She said: ‘I am actively instructing the county council highways and other officers responsible for the issue of parking and traffic management to factor in consultation with the other councils concerned – Tavistock Town Council and West Devon Borough Council.
‘They are making a decision which affects businesses and the people of two local authority areas. The councils are democratically elected and represent all the residents. The councils also have off-street parking as well which needs to be taken into account. So the councy council officers do need talk to businesses through BID as well, when forming their strategy.’
She added: ‘I refuse to unilaterally endorse any new policy about on-street parking without this consultation.’
Cllr Sellis has always said on-street parking charging had to be considered as part of a wider parking and traffic management strategy.
For more information on the Stop The Meters campaign contact Tavistock BID at [email protected] or visit https://www.tavistockbid.co.uk