Six brave security guards who disarmed a man with a knife at Derriford Hospital have shared their story after being honoured for bravery.
The security team managed to catch the man in the hospital grounds after he was discovered with a knife on his person within the Plymouth hospital one day in October last year.
Ryan Goodwin, fire safety advisor at University Hospitals Plymouth, was the first to notice the individual had a knife.
“I was completely shocked. I asked him why he had the weapon, and he said he intended to cause harm to someone,” he said. “I told the man he had to leave and managed to get him towards an exit. Once he had gone out of one of the exits, I alerted security.”
The security team quickly arrived and worked with Ryan to locate the man to prevent him from re-entering the hospital.
Security officer Josh Mutton said: “Once we had managed to catch up with the individual, my colleague George used a nearby unused traffic barrier to help contain him and to put some distance between us and the weapon.
“As we managed to get closer, we were able to safely disarm the individual, and we detained him until the police arrived to arrest him”.
Reflecting on the situation, Ayoola Oyebadejo, another member of the security staff, said: “When we first saw the knife, we were all aware that it had the potential to cause a lot of harm. We all worked together in a dangerous situation to prevent escalation.”
Security officers Zack Sambore, George Morris and Pavlos Toursiadis were also part of the team who bravely dealt with this incident, aware that staff and patients could be at risk.
George said: “It really was a team effort, no one shied away, we all got involved. I know that I personally felt like I had achieved something that day, as if our team had not been there, the situation could have ended badly.”
Everyone involved emphasised that teamwork was the key for their success that day.
Josh said: “We never know what each day will bring, but having experienced this, I know that whatever comes through the hospital doors, our security team can deal with it.”
All six members of staff involved in this incident have now been awarded certificates of bravery at a trust board meeting for their actions on the day.
Reflecting on what it felt like to receive this award, Pavlos said: “It’s something we do day to day; we don’t come to work to be praised, but we all appreciate the recognition”.
John Stephens, director of infrastructure & site services, said: “We are proud of the team, and the work they do to keep the hospital safe every day.
“It is not expected of any of our security guards to put themselves in dangerous situations involving weapons, so the team having the confidence in each other to work together to diffuse this situation was very brave, and we are very thankful for their courage.”
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