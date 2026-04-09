Police are appealing for information following a theft from cash machines in Bude overnight.
Officers were called at 1am today, Thursday, April 9, are an alarm went off at Morrisons on Stucley Road.
It’s believed that tools have been used to force entry to the machines outside the supermarket and cash has been taken.
At this time, police officers believed a blue car to be involved and they are working to establish the make and model.
A spokesperson said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and looking to establish the circumstances and gather as much information which may assist us.
“Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area around this time is asked to report it to us. We’d also ask the community in the area to check dash-cam and doorbell footage from overnight.”
More information will be provided as we have it confirmed and ask that people report information directly to us by calling 101 or via our website quoting log 26 of 9/4/26.
The Public Enquiry Office at Bude Police Station is also open from 10am–3pm ,Monday to Friday.
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