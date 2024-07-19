A hospital spokesman said: "This week we have seen sustained high rates of attendance to our emergency department with high levels of acuity (severity). We acknowledge that patients have experienced long waiting times in ambulances and in our emergency department, and we apologise for these waits. "Our colleagues prioritise patients by clinical need and are working hard to get patients to the right place at the right time. We have recently seen a consecutive improvement in the emergency department's four-hour performance, despite sustained demand for urgent and emergency care.