An inspirational former Royal Marine amputee from West Devon has been forced to delay his latest epic challenge — swimming the English Channel.
Lee Spencer was due to join a relay team of swimmers last weekend, including injured former service colleagues, each taking a turn to swim the notorious crossing for one hour each over an expected 18-hour duration. But weather conditions forced a postponement until today (Monday) or tomorrow, when the forecast is more favourable.
The dangerous swim raises funds for a friend’s charity the Bowra Foundation, supporting people with brain injuries in recovery through their own adventures alongside the armed forces community.
Lee said: “I’m confident, but it’s all in the hands of the weather and tides.”
Lee, will also be joined by a swimmer who is paralysed along one side, one with only one arm and Top Gear presenter Titch Cormack, another ex-colleague in the Iraq War and Special Boat Service veteran, who is also an inspirational speaker like his friend.
Lee Spencer, of Horrabridge, is renowned for his physical adventures, including rowing the Atlantic, cycling the length of Britain and long-distance skiing, which are all the more amazing because he only has one leg after a road accident.
Lee explained what makes this yet another particular physical challenge for disabled people: “Swimming with only one leg requires a special technique and makes swimming very difficult. Swimming the Channel is hard enough because of the tides and currents. But I’m weighted on one side to help me swim straight. However, it means I can only breathe on my right side and that automatically forces my leg and arm on opposite sides to spread out to counterbalance me in the water in the manner of a starfish. Doing that causes resistance and I come to a stop in the water. So, it’s really exhausting and slow. I really haven’t had time to think about the swim too much because I’ve been full-on training and giving motivational talks.”
Lee also gives motivational speeches to companies, schools and government departments — his latest was at the Gone Wild Festival at Powderham Castle, with guest Bear Grylls, on Saturday (August 26).
He said: “My main motivation is to help my friend Mark who I met when we were in recovery at Headley Court after he had a stroke. He and I have similar motivations in helping people to continue with their recovery through adventurous activities.”
The team has a ten-day weather window to achieve the crossing, which ends up becoming a longer swim than the simple geographic narrowest point, due to tides and current pushing against swimmers.
The daring team will follow the Channel Swimming Association rules in wearing goggles, a hat and standard costume with no neoprene. They will be joined by a support boat. Lee has been training with Jose Quiterio of ACE Swimming at Saltash pool and Devil’s Point in Plymouth. He had to abort a Channel swim crossing last year as part of his own invention, the Triathlon of Great Britain. But he never gives up: “This swim is great practice for taking up and fishing my own triathlon again some time soon.”