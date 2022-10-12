Horrabridge turns down ‘Tommy’ statue for Remembrance

Wednesday 26th October 2022 7:00 pm
Tommy statute
(Submitted )

The offer of buying a fundraising statue to support military veterans has been turned down by Horrabridge Parish Council.

Councillors were offered the chance to buy a black metal cut-out Royal British Legion ‘Tommy’ silhouette for £200 to support the Poppy Appeal.

A council meeting last week was told all authorities could buy one to position in a prominent public place to help promote 11 November Remembrance events and boost the RBL’s income.

Mike Huda, council chair, said: ‘We don’t need to spend £200 when we usually have a successful Poppy Appeal any way, which raises from £800 to £1,000 a year. Also we don’t have a central place to put it, unlike somewhere like Princetown.’

