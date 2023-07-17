Horrabridge was gridlocked for several hours by traffic diverted from a crash which blocked the A386 near Tavistock yesterday (Sunday) afternoon.
One person was hurt in the accident and taken by ambulance to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 12:42hrs on Sunday 16 July to an incident near Tavistock. We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, a doctor and an operations officer and conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Derriford Hospital."
Villagers leapt into action when the crash blocked the Tavistock Road and helped drivers navigate the narrow road and bridge as they were diverted to an alternative route to Tavistock. Social media was full of praise for the efforts of the amateur traffic marshals by frustrated drivers.
Councillors and other residents worked together to ensure traffic flowed as smoothly as possible. Despite this community action, the diversion lasted several hours before the main road was cleared.