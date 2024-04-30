The community sports organisation Horrabridge Rangers has announced a new partnership with Nike for the upcoming season.
This collaboration designates the club which supports footballers and sportspeople of all ages in Horrabridge and surrounding villages as a Nike Partner Club.
Ian Mulholland, Rangers secretary, said: “This means our players will enjoy high-quality gear and a truly enhanced football experience. We’re now looking for new players and volunteers to join our club and share in this exciting journey. Whether anyone is just starting out or looking to enhance their skills, there's a place for them at Horrabridge Rangers.” The groups include the Minibridgers, for girls and boys aged four to six.
Ian added: “Our youngest stars can start their football journey with new gear. Minibridgers is perfect for kids who want to learn football in a fun, supportive environment. No experience needed – just bring enthusiasm and love for the game.” A new group is the U6 players (next season's U7): “We’re building a new team and need young, eager players ready to dive into the world of football. As a Nike Partner Club, our U6 team will enjoy new equipment and training gear.” Other groups include the U8s (next season's U9s) and the U10s and U11 girls (next season's U11s and U12 girls) – added due to demand.
Ian added: “Volunteer coaches, managers, and parent helpers are needed. Volunteers make a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes as a rewarding community effort.”