Ian added: “Our youngest stars can start their football journey with new gear. Minibridgers is perfect for kids who want to learn football in a fun, supportive environment. No experience needed – just bring enthusiasm and love for the game.” A new group is the U6 players (next season's U7): “We’re building a new team and need young, eager players ready to dive into the world of football. As a Nike Partner Club, our U6 team will enjoy new equipment and training gear.” Other groups include the U8s (next season's U9s) and the U10s and U11 girls (next season's U11s and U12 girls) – added due to demand.