A community event to raise money for Okehampton Skatepark will take place on Saturday (May 17).
Hosted by Okehampton Police and the local skatepark restoration group, the family-friendly day will be raising money for much-needed improvements at the park on Beare Bridge Road.
The free event will see an open skate competition and a bike time trial with big prizes up for grabs.
Okehampton PCSO Sean Jones, organiser of the event, said: “A lot of work has gone into the event. Myself, Men in Sheds and a small group of volunteers spent the day down the skatepark last week painting the ramps, cleaning the rubbish, and tidying up the area. Apart from the people involved on the day the rest of Okehampton have been incredible in their support.
“So many shops in and around town have donated prizes including laptops, glamping nights, golf days and vouchers up to £50 for a raffle we are holding. I am overwhelmed by the support for this event.”
“The day itself will be great with so much for all ages to do and it will be completely free. Skatewarehouse will be bringing boards and safety equipment for people to have a go themselves as well as hosting a skate competition. There will be a bike time trail event and in the last few days it was announced that a rock climbing wall will also be there, small donations of £1 will be asked for this, and so much more.”
Free food and drinks, including a barbecue will be available.
The day will start at 12 noon and finish at 4pm, riders can register for the competitions from 11am onwards.
The event is supported by OCRA, Men In Sheds, Room 13, Okehampton Community Kitchen, Skatewarehouse, Immersion, Okehampton United Charities and Okehampton Town Council.