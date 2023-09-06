Members of the team behind the Horrabridge Sports and Community Pavilion project are asking people to dig deep and help them secure the final portion of funding required to rebuild the pavilion at Filace Park.
The project is creeping ever closer to becoming a reality, having now attained 80% of the required funding to be rebuilt. £80,000 however remains to be sourced and thus complete the project.
Taking to social media to spread the word last week, Ian Mulholland, secretary for the Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association, said: “We couldn’t have come this far without your incredible support, but we’re facing our final challenge in securing the last £80,000.
“We have so far secured funding from Football Foundation, the Department for Levelling Up, Horrabridge Parish Council, Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association and community funding from bingo evenings at the London Inn. We now have a few funders who we are approaching for support and your funding will make a massive difference.
“This pavilion stands as a testament to our community’s determination and unity. It’s more than just a building, it’s a space where friendships will blossom, talents will flourish and connections will be made. It’s where we’ll gather to celebrate victories, share laughter and create lasting memories.”
The original building was designed as a King George V pavilion in the 1930s and then refurbished in the 1970s, having served as a base for the football club since 1925 and benfitted both footballers and the local community ever since. It has gradually become run down over time and is now proving costly to repair and be upgraded to modern requirements.
Ian added: “As we stand on the brink of achievement, your contribution can make all the difference. Your support, whether big or small, will help us cross the finish line and complete this pavilion. Together, we can make sure that this space becomes a cornerstone of our community, benefiting generations to come. We’re just a step away from making our dream a reality.”
To play your part and help the members of the project and the rangers association reach their goal, speak to them via Facebook at: https://shorturl.at/dinEO or visit the gofundme page, where you can join in with the buy a brick initative (whereby each donor’s name will appear on a board inside the new pavilion when it is finished) at: https://shorturl.at/aBNY5