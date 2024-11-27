A CHARITY doing good works in Horrabridge is preparing to stage its flagship fundraiser of the year.
Horrabridge Cavaliers have been holding their Christmas Bottle Auction for the past 18 years., raising nearly £24,000 in that time.
The pre-Christmas event sees bottles donated by local people and businesses raffled off in a fun evening at The London Inn in Horrabridge.
It is taking place this year on Friday, December 13 at 7.30pm.
All proceeds go into the charity’s pot to distribute to individuals and clubs in need in the village.
Cavaliers’ social secretary Richard Smith said: "We distribute leaflets throughout the village asking for donations of bottles. We write to businesses as well. Some people donate money, some donate bottles. All the money we raise throughout the year, through the bottle auction and our barbecue and other events, goes back into the village.
We are a group of chaps – there are 22 of us from all different walks of life – and we use our time to help the village. We help local people, the school, groups, individuals and provide help wherever it's needed. The Cavaliers are a great group of people from the village, always looking for like-minded people to join in the good work we do.
“The Bottle Auction is our main fundraiser for the whole year. Last year we raised £2,284 at this auction and we are hoping that this year’s total will set another new record."
He added: "The Cavaliers are hoping to attract a good crowd to the London Inn. It will be an enjoyable evening with some competitive bidding for the bargains on offer. We hope to see as many people as possible there and to raise a significant sum of money."