Neil said: ‘I’m now famous, thanks to the Big Issue which I sell. I must admit I’ve now been selling more copies since the piece. Every issue I sell gives me more of an income and having a story about me in it has made a difference. Lots of people know about it now. I think they’re taking me a bit more seriously because they can see I’ve not necessarily had an easy life. People do make assumptions about homeless people. Some people assumne its a lifestyle choice and don’t take my position in life seriously.’