A historic mansion is due to share top billing with Hollywood stars in a fantasy drama.
Parts of the hit Netflix fantasy series The Witcher – starring Hollywood heartthrob Liam Hemsworth – have been filmed at the National Trust’s Cotehele estate.
The Tudor mansion was transformed earlier this year into a dramatic medieval fantasy landscape for the show’s latest season.
Cotehele Quay and the Edgcumbe tea-room were transformed into ‘Yargua Village Quay,’ while Retainers Court became ‘Nilfgaard-occupied Cintra’.
Even the quiet lanes leading over Cotehele Bridge were reimagined as forest and river road scenes, filled with props, smoke and atmospheric lighting.
Key outdoor scenes in the series were filmed with the huge production team using extensive sets, lighting, animals and special effects to bring the fantasy world to life.
Richard Burrow, visitor operations and experience manager at Cotehele, said: “It was incredibly exciting to see Cotehele’s historic landscape reimagined as part of The Witcher’s world. The production team were a pleasure to work with, and it’s wonderful that people around the world can now see our corner of Cornwall brought to life on screen.
“Filming like this generates significant income and helps us to continue to protect and maintain Cotehele for generations to come.”
The production is the latest chapter in The Witcher’s story, based on the acclaimed books by Andrzej Sapkowski. The series follows Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter navigating a world where humanity can be as dangerous as the beasts he hunts.
Cotehele’s medieval house, garden terraces and riverside setting have inspired visitors for centuries. But this latest role marks one of its biggest cinematic transformations to date.
