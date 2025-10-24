Patients at two West Devon GP surgeries are being invited to have a say in their own care.
Tavyside and Lifton Health Centres’ Patient Participation Group (PPG) brings together patients and carers to give their view on their health services. It is looking for volunteers to join the group.
PPG chair Dawn Statham said: “We welcome patients’ ideas, feedback and involvement as we continue to make patient-led improvements across our community.”
She said: “We bridge the gap between us patients, carers and surgery staff. We want to know what patients’ concerns are about improving the services the surgery provides and their ideas about how their care, the buildings and services can be improved for everyone.
“By sharing all our experiences, along with those of other patients, directly with doctors and nurses and administrators, PPG members ensure patient and carer feedback is taken into account when decisions and changes are made at Tavyside and Lifton surgeries.”
The group is now part of a nationwide NHS initiative to directly involve patients as routine in any new ideas and to make sure they are consulted.
One of biggest recent initiatives has been supporting the creation of a stoma support group for patients.
The newly-formed West Devon Stoma Support Group meets at Tavyside Health Centre.
Dawn said: “We listen to patients and actively find out what they really need, rather than just accepting that the surgery provides everything everyone needs.
“So, a colostomy group was set up and the surgery agreed to provide the help needed by colostomy users and their carers and families.
“The group provides family-to-family guidance, practical resource sharing and a welcoming space for anyone living with a stoma.”
Dawn said the PPG also promoted and looked for social prescribing opportunities which are a particular benefit for some parents.
“We really want patients to know what else is on offer out there in the community, which will benefit themselves and society, but is not a medical treatment,” she said.
Social prescribing connects people to community-based activities to help improve non-medical conditions which impact on health such as debt, loneliness and mental health.
The group meets every two months to discuss how services are working and suggest practical changes. One small but important improvement was to ensure the broken weight and blood pressure machines worked.
Recent PPG activities include hosting coffee mornings to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support. The PPG also organises events promoting NHS careers to local students and potential career changers.
The volunteers also support the surgery’s partnership with health-tech companies to offer products to help medical conditions.
PPG members also act as volunteer NHS App Ambassadors, showing patients how to use the app. PPG membership is open to all registered users of Tavyside Health Centre and Lifton, no special qualifications are needed.
To join the PPG, people are invited to speak to the receptionist at Lifton or Tavyside surgeries or visit this website https://tavyside.org/ppg/
You can also write own your name and contact details on the PPG sign-up board in the waiting room at either surgery or email: [email protected]
