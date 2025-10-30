A 60-year-old man from Tavistock has been accused of carrying knuckle dusters and possession of cannabis and MDMA.
Adrian Campbell of Green Lane, Tavistock is accused of being in possession of 197.21g of cannabis, a Class B drug, and 139.22g of MDMA, a Class A drug, in Yealmpton in the South Hams last March.
He has also been accused of possessing a belt knuckle duster in his home in Tavistock and for carrying a disguised knuckle duster in a vehicle in Yealmpton.
The defendant had his first hearing in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 28.
He has been released on bail and has not yet entered a plea.
Campbell will attend his next hearing in Exeter Crown Court on November 28.
