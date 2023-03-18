A HIGH 5 large primary schools netball tournament went ahead successfully at St Peter’s School in Tavistock recently having been rearranged from October
St Peter’s was joined by St Andrew’s, Horrabridge and Whitchurch.
Organised by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA), two separate competitions took place. One court was the qualifier for the West Devon finals and the other was for those players who did not make the first seven for their school.
Umpired by OCRA coaches Claire and Sue, there was some exciting netball played with Horrabridge A winning the qualifier and St Peter’s B winning over the other B teams. Whitchurch were runners up in both competitions.
St Peter's B team with their gold medals (submitted )
Whitchurch two teams with silver medals (submitted )