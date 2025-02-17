EVEN though inflation has slowed and prices have stopped rising, the cost of living is still hitting people hard.
This is recognised by a Tavistock community group which is continuing to support anyone struggling with keeping their household fed while also paying the heating and lighting.
Tavi Helps started after a joint community Christmas lunch for people in need was cancelled due to covid. Now, in its fourth year it provides Christmas lunches direct to those isolated at home as ‘Christmas Treats’ well as at a joint meal.
The group has now expanded to become an important local food distribution organisation supporting hundreds of families through food hubs in Tavistock, Horrabridge and Princetown.
TaviHelps trustee Graham Parker, an original Christmas Treats volunteer, said: “Out of the initial Christmas Treats project, TaviHelps became aware that many households have continuing needs for food support.
“We, therefore, established the Tavistock Saturday Food Store to supply affordable food to these families. Since then, two other food hubs have joined TaviHelps, extending the service throughout the area.”
Graham added: “When we came up with the initial idea of delivering Christmas to people in their homes, we thought that it just would be one of the many covid projects. We had no idea that, within five years, Christmas Treats would become a Tavistock Christmas tradition or that TaviHelps would develop into a hugely important local food distribution organisation.
“This is a testimony to the power of real partnership to serve our community. We could not achieve what we are doing without the generosity of the people of Tavistock, Princetown and Horrabridge who volunteer so happily, and without Tavistock’s businesses, many local organisations and charities, and the three councils – West Devon, Tavistock and Devon – all of whom support us so brilliantly.”
Each week, the three hubs distribute over three quarters of a tonne of food, helping over 100 households, representing over 300 people. TaviHelps’ partner charity Fareshare estimates this at 3,000 meals per week – 156,000 meals per year.
TaviHelps chairman and former mayor of Tavistock Andy Hutton said “All people are welcome and we do not inquire into their circumstances. If someone says that they need food, then they will get it. We do not send anyone away empty-handed.”
At the Tavistock Saturday Food Store, for a small donation, families are provided with a large amount food close to its ‘Best Before’ or ‘Use By’ date. It is on Westbridge Industrial Estate between 11am-11.45am each Saturday (contact 07545 075942).
The Wednesday, Princetown Food Hub, opens 11am-12 noon at the Methodist Chapel on Tor Royal Lane (contact 07880 870239).
The Wednesday Horrabridge Food Hub opens 2.30pm-2.45pm at the youth club on Fillace Lane.
As well as helping families, TaviHelps also makes a massive contribution to reducing food waste since, in previous years, much of the food that they provide would have been put into landfill.
For further information, contact TaviHelps by email at [email protected] or by phone at 07545 075942.