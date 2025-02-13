A Tavistock-based entrepreneur has launched a new app to make it easier for people to find and connect with local activities, fitness classes, outdoor adventures and wellbeing sessions.
Tavistock-local, Tony Stead started the app called Exerseek after observing how difficult it can be to find local activity and fitness groups in the area.
He completely self funds Exerseek and crafted the idea and project completely off his own back while working full time and living with his two children and wife.
Tony said: "I wanted to create something that makes it simple for people to find activities near them, whether they’re looking for a yoga class, a running group or even something unique like care home VR (virtual reality) sessions. Exerseek brings everything together in one place, making it easier for people to stay active and activity providers to reach new audiences."
Margaret Larkin, founder of The Prana Project yoga studio in Tavistock is on Everseek. She said: “Social media is inundated with yoga classes, groups and clubs, and it's brilliant to see so much engagement. However, it can be confusing for clients to know exactly what’s available in their area without having to scroll through page after page of classes that might not even be local.
“Exerseek allows my clients to avoid ‘doomscrolling’ their way into a class, and instead have access to information on what's available in this area seamlessly—no fuss, no wasted time, just local groups and practices for local people.”
Tony is offering free advertising on Exerseek for activity providers in the Tavistock area to support local businesses who want to rely less on social media algorithims or expensive marketing.
Tony continued: “I genuinely believe Exerseek can make a difference—not just for businesses, but for anyone looking to be more active and connected."