UKRAINIAN refugees in West Devon have spoken from the heart about their country’s invasion by Russia.
Three years after the invasion of Ukraine by Putin Ukrainians who have sought safety in the UK are staging a special anniversary church service in Tavistock.
The Service of Prayer for Peace will be staged on the Monday (February 24) at St Eustachius’ Church at 6pm.
Tatiana Kovalchuk said: “On Monday we mark the third anniversary of Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine. To honour the resilience of the Ukrainian people and to stand in solidarity with them, the Ukrainian community in Tavistock warmly invites everyone to a special service.
“Together, we will pray for peace in Ukraine and throughout the world. We hope everyone will join us in this moment of reflection and unity.”
She added: “Three years into the war, and we all feel even less secure. Amidst the recent peace talks, the fear for our country’s future grows, the uncertainty for our families deepens. Each of us carries our own pain, our own struggles, yet we are united by one wish—peace.”
Kateryna said: “The war took away our normal life, making us feel helpless. The fear and pain of loss stay with us, and it feels like nothing will ever be the same. The uncertainty of tomorrow weighs heavily on us, and we live with the fear of what’s yet to come. But amid all this, there are people who give us hope, who support us, and remind us that we are not alone.”
Olena said: “Ity is shocking to say that, in the heart of Europe, a missile can strike at any moment, ending the lives of our loved ones, colleagues, and friends. Millions of Ukrainians live with these thoughts every day, fear, pain, despair, and hope, along with quiet gratitude for making it through another day.
“No matter where we are physically, our thoughts remain with those who defend our borders and our children’s future. Those who bake bread, sew uniforms, fuel cars, drive evacuation routes and school buses. Ukrainians have taken on a responsibility greater than themselves, like tiny ants carrying burdens beyond their strength. We grieve for those the war has taken, those who will never again embrace their children, see the sunrise, or hear the birds sing.
Tania said: “I often dream how I one day I will be boarding a plane in Bristol, together with my son, to land in Kyiv, where I will finally embrace all my loved ones. I so much want to return to my normal life on my native land. And there, in beautiful and peaceful Ukraine, I will be looking forward to welcoming the wonderful people of Tavistock into my homeland. I will treat them to my peaceful Ukrainian borsch.”
Liuba: “Each of us carries our own worries and struggles, but we are united by one desire—peace. Many of us are anxious about the future and our visa status. At the start of the war, we all thought we were here temporarily. Many still hope to return home when the war is over. But there are those who wonder if they will be able to stay longer. Sadly, some of us no longer have homes to return to.”
Alina said: “At this moment, I am truly concerned that Ukraine may be forced into a peace with the aggressor at any cost. I fear that the world may give in to criminal Russia. I fear that all the sacrifices and efforts of Ukrainians might be in vain. We need victory, and we need peace through victory.”
Natalia: “Here, I am truly grateful that my son is safe, that he can go to school and play with his friends. However, I cannot stop thinking about the children in Ukraine who cannot do the same and I often feel sad.
“I have received immense support from the local community. I feel welcomed and included here, but closer integration into this new life brings guilt, as if by adapting, I am betraying my homeland. More than anything, we want peace, because every life of our soldiers is precious. We want them home, alive. But we also know that a compromised peace is surrender—it would not guarantee a safe future for our country.”