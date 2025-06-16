A fire which caused extensive damage to a Tavistock shop was caused by an electrical fault, it has been confirmed.
Soon after 7pm, on Tuesday last week (June 10) Tavistock firefighters were alerted to a fire alarm at the Co-op convenience store on Market Street.
Crews and fire appliances came from fire stations across Plymouth and Tavistock areas and Okehampton, Ivybridge and Totnes to bring the fire under control.
An investigation by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service concluded “the cause is believed to be an electrical fault”.
On arrival at the incident, the fire teams found the shop had been evacuated after the supermarket staff found a fire at the rear of the store.
After a rapid evaluation the fire service incident commander requested the hydraulic platform from Crownhill in Plymouth. Crews also attended from Bere Alston, Plympton, Yelverton and Princetown.
Firefighters were faced with a well-developed fire with thick black smoke and crews fought the fire for two hours.
Ten breathing apparatus wearers were used during the night, finally clearing the majority of smoke at around 5am on Wednesday.
The store and cash dispensers have been closed since the fire. There is no date, so far, for the reopening.
