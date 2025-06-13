National Grid have confirmed a power outage in Tavistock which has affected 279 properties.
It is estimated that power will be restored by 12 noon today.
National Grid said they were informed about the outage at 7:20am this morning.
They said that their engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.
A National Grid Electricity Distribution spokesperson said: “A fault on our high voltage network has caused a power cut affecting properties in Tavistock this morning. We’d like to thank customers for their patience and understanding as our engineers repair the fault as quickly as possible.
“Anyone who experiences a power cut should call us on 105. Customers who need extra help and support should sign-up to our free Priority Services Register so they can receive additional support during a power cut.”
If you are a vulnerable customer and need any extra support during this power cut, please contact National Grid directly and their team will be able to help. Their number is 0800 6783 105
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.