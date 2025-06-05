Tavistock’s talented young performers from Theatretrain are set to bring magic and wonder to the stage with their upcoming production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.
The show takes place from Thursday to Saturday, June 19 to June 21 at Tavistock Town Hall.
This eagerly anticipated show promises to be a spellbinding experience for audiences of all ages, showcasing the remarkable dedication and artistic talent of local youth.
Over the past several months, the Theatretrain students have dedicated countless hours to rehearsals, perfecting every detail of this timeless fairy tale.
From intricate choreography and captivating costumes to heartfelt performances, these young actors have poured their passion into creating a truly unforgettable production.
Their hard work is evident in every scene, and the result is a vibrant, lively rendition of a beloved story that fuses humour, emotion, and adventure.
‘Beauty and the Beast’ tells the captivating story of Belle, a young woman who finds herself in an enchanted castle filled with magical creatures and hidden secrets. As she gets to know the Beast, she uncovers the complexity behind his curse and discovers that true beauty lies within.
This narrative emphasises themes of kindness, acceptance, and the transformative power of love — messages that resonate with audiences young and old.
The production team have commented on the students’ professionalism, energy, and genuine enthusiasm for this production.
“The level of talent and dedication these young performers have shown is truly inspiring,” said choreographer Carmen Tyler, “It’s a heartwarming reminder of what young people can achieve with support and encouragement.”
The production’s vibrant set design, engaging choreography, and memorable songs promise to entertain and inspire.
With characters brought to life by a talented cast, this show will surely leave audiences humming along to the memorable tunes and reflecting on the timeless themes of love, loyalty and inner beauty.
Tickets are available now and are expected to sell out quickly. The show is suitable for all ages, from families looking for a fun night out to theatre lovers eager to see the next generation of performers shine on stage.
Attending this production is not only a delightful entertainment experience but also a chance to support the local arts community and nurture future stars of the theatre.
Director Paul Clark expressed his pride in the students' achievements: “These young performers have shown incredible commitment and enthusiasm throughout rehearsals. Watching their growth and confidence develop has been truly rewarding. We can’t wait for everyone to see their hard work come to life on stage.”
All are invited to this enchanting opportunity to support local young actors while enjoying a fantastic theatrical experience.
“Join us at Tavistock Town Hall from June 19 to 21 for what promises to be a magical performance of *Beauty and the Beast*,” added Paul. “Come see these talented young performers as they prove that with dedication and passion, fairy tales really do come true.”
Tickets are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk and further information can be obtained by calling 01392 914066 or emailing [email protected].uk.
