Witness Sheila Williams said today: “I went to do some late shopping at about eight o’clock, because the Co-op opens til ten and saw all these emergency people there. There was lots of firemen and fire engines and a fire cherry picker. There was an ambulance n the police. There was lots of smoke going up into the sky. It looked like the fire was in the offices downstairs. They were up on the cherry picker using water from the top of the roof.