The Co-op store on Market Street in Tavistock was closed today after a fire last night.
Several fire crews and appliances (including a high-rise ladder) police and an ambulance responded some time before 8pm.
Notices on the shop windows and cash machine say ‘Sorry, this store is temporarily closed. We’ll open again soon’.
Witness Sheila Williams said today: “I went to do some late shopping at about eight o’clock, because the Co-op opens til ten and saw all these emergency people there. There was lots of firemen and fire engines and a fire cherry picker. There was an ambulance n the police. There was lots of smoke going up into the sky. It looked like the fire was in the offices downstairs. They were up on the cherry picker using water from the top of the roof.
“Obviously I couldn’t go shopping. My clothes still smell of smoke today.”
A spokesperson for Co-op, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of the incident at our Market Street store and we’re grateful to the fire service for their speedy response. The store will remain closed as we assess the damage caused by the fire.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.