REPAIRS to a West Devon public swimming pool are due to take place after complaints by swimmers.
The moveable pool floor which varies the depth of the Parklands Leisure Centre in Okehampton has not worked for several weeks.
This means youngsters and others who feel out of their depth in the deep end have not been able to have their swimming lessons or have been taught in the deep end, while less confident swimmers of all ages have been deterred from entering the water.
One unnamed adult swimmer said younger swimmers cannot reach the floor yet they are being taught to swim in the deep end.
The swimmer also said the some coaches have left, meaning lessons have been cancelled, sometimes at short notice with parents possibly left out of pocket with their monthly fees.
Parklands is operated by Fusion on behalf of West Devon Borough Council. A Fusion spokesman said it was planning on how and when to repair the floor: “We are currently working with stakeholders to assess the best solution and timeline for repairs. We will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.
A swimmer has also asked about another West Devon Fusion leisure centre – Meadowlands in Tavistock where the website has not been working for at least four months.
Anyone trying to log onto the Meadowlands website is asked to download the app, but the swimmer said that not everyone is able to do this and it was not always secure to take a mobile phone to the pool if the lockers were broken. An answerphone message also greets phone callers advising callers that all information is on the website.
A Fusion spokesman responded that a new website was launching this spring.