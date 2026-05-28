The users of a local not-for-profit dementia care and support service have spoken about the difference it has made to their lives.
The Filo Project offers home-based day care for people with mild to moderate dementia, with homeowners regularly giving up time to host groups.
One such host is Janet Lyth who has a small group of her special guests at her Gunnislake home as part of the Filo Project and gains a lot of satisfaction from seeing them enjoy themselves socialising.
During one particular gathering, the four guests are enjoying making patriotic cakes and flags to mark VE Day and there is a lot of good-humoured banter centred round the inability of the men especially to decorate cup cakes in blue, red and white.
“This is a wonderful arrangement for generally older people to make good use of my home for a few hours. I really look forward to having them here and helping organise activities which encourage them to chat sociably,” said Janet.
“They might start off as strangers, but it doesn’t take them long to relax in a homely environment where they feel comfortable.
“Their shyness and age-related conditions, might make them nervous to start with, but by joining in an activity like VE Day celebrations with period music, they not only have fun, but also their long-term memories are triggered.
“Another benefit is to the dedicated carers and family who get some respite from caring responsibilities. I find the progress they make in their relationships with each other very satisfying to see and to be part of it.”
Deborah Murphy, Filo Project West Devon coordinator, said: “It’s of great reassurance for a carer to know their cared-for person is safe and stimulated in a friendly environment for the day. Some people can lack motivation because they haven’t got the company or workplace conversation they were previously used to in their lives, so this provides an alternative stimulation, with people in a similar situation and often age.
“They also enjoy the drive over here from their homes, which is provided as part of the service.
“Janet is the perfect host and provides a home with her guests’ mobility, cognitive and other needs all taken into account, to make them as comfortable as possible. She is kind and has endless empathy.”
There is certainly a healthy banter between Colin Pearce, of Tavistock; Graham Bush, from Milton Combe; and Claire Horsefield. Jenny Porter, from Middleton, is quieter as she is a relative newcomer to the sessions.
Although he might not remember more recent events, Colin vividly recalls growing up in Launceston and moving to Bournemouth, where he got TB. Luckily he survived thanks to his GP who ran a TB clinic and obtained his own supply of drugs from the US.
The retired river surveyor said: “I like having a day with this ‘team’ to give my wife a break from me. It’s good banter.”
To find out more about The Filo Project or to get involved, visit www.thefiloproject.co.uk or call 0333 939 8225.
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