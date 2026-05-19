A loving daughter is continuing her wishlist series of challenges to raise money for the charity supporting people with the illness which led to her mum's early death.
Pippa Marshall has set herself 70 creative and physical challenges over the past three years, starting on what would have been her mum’s seventieth birthday in 2023.
She is raising money for the Multiple Sclerosis Society (MS Society) in memory of her mum who passed away aged 63 in 2016, having lived with the degenerative condition for a long time.
Many of the challenges have emotional significance, linked to her mum Carol, whether it’s places she visited or things she liked.
Pip, an employability contract manager, says all the challenges celebrate her mother’s life and honour her resilience, lack of self-pity or complaining, despite the slow, but non-stop deterioration of her condition which eventually left her almost immobile.
Pip, who lives near Bridestowe, has so far raised more than £3,500 for the MS Society and completed an amazing 62 activities, including hang gliding from a cliff, volunteering as a surf mentor with youngsters for the Wave Project, swimming 2.5km around the headland from Carbis Bay and around St Michael's Mount, and walking 20km in London.
She is now making a renewed push to finish the remaining eight challenges after a hold-up due to a combination of health issues and working full-time, along with looking after livestock on her farm: “It's been a long old winter, and I've had some health challenges so everything went on hold.
“We then went into lambing which has finished and we are heading into calving (on top of working full-time), so my challenges took a back seat.”
The eight challenges still to go include the following.
“One of my big challenges was to open up about life with looking after my mum when she had MS, but it would be a tough read and so I have chosen to condense into these quick posts that give people a flavour of how MS effects the person suffering from it as well as their loved ones,” she said.
Pip is also creating a photo book of nature pictures she took when grieving for her mum: “I also realised that 'the love of nature and all living things' (words I added to her headstone) is something I share with Mum, so the book is a celebration of that link I have with her.”
She is cycling or walking 10km every day during May, has planted a tree in her mum's name; will use the post box her mum asked Royal Mail to erect in a new estate and will be walking from Dunmere to Wadebridge on the Camel Trail, inviting anyone who would like to to join her.
Pip became her mum’s main carer at a relatively young age: “This responsibility meant I sometimes lost sight of mum as a person behind my duties and the heavy veil of MS. My challenges will let the world know this courageous, beautiful and kind person, Carol, existed and raise money for MS to help support others."
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