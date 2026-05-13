An Indian-trained nurse who considered returning home after struggling to settle in the UK has spoken about building a career in Devon as part of International Nurses Week.
Annapurna Thirmalreddy completed her nursing and midwifery training in 2005 at St Ann’s Nursing School in India, later moving to the UK to work at Hatherleigh Nursing Home. However, when Annapurna first arrived in the UK, things felt uncertain.
She said: “I didn’t know anyone and was struggling to find a place to live and a job for my husband. There were days when I thought about going back to India, but Hatherleigh Nursing Home now feels like my own home. “I am especially happy and proud to have Ashley as our home manager. She is kind, compassionate, and understands everyone’s needs, always offering support. Ashley supported us when we first came. She helped my husband find work as a care assistant, and we were able to settle into a nice flat.”
She later completed her OSCE and gained Nursing and Midwifery Council registration, allowing her to work as a registered nurse in the UK.From a young age, Annapurna was told by her mother, “Be brave, stand on your own feet, and learn all types of work,” so when the time came to choose a career, nursing felt like the right path.
“Nurses are often the voices for the people we support. We should treat them as though they were our own family,” she said. “Kindness, compassion and empathy are at the heart of nursing.”
When asked about advice she would give to new nurses, Annapurna said: “Be ready to learn, learn from your mistakes and just be happy.”
International Nurses Week runs from May 6 to 12 and recognises the work of nurses across health and social care. It includes International Nurses Day on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
To learn more about Hatherleigh Nursing Home, visit: https://www.hatherleighnursinghome.com/join-our-team/
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