THE number of reported incidents of hare coursing made to Devon & Cornwall Police last year has been revealed by a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.
In the 2025/26 financial year, there were 32 reported incidents of hare coursing, the FOI request shows.
Between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2026, there were 61 reports.
Hare coursing is an illegal blood sport involving the pursuit of hares with sighthounds (like greyhounds or whippets), largely for betting and entertainment.
Banned in the UK by the Hunting Act 2004, it involves setting dogs on hares to chase, catch, and kill them.
It is a major rural crime linked to organised gangs, causing significant agricultural damage, intimidation, and severe animal suffering.
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