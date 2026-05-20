A couple who run therapy sessions at their West Devon farm have been recognised for supporting families and the environment.
The farm runs educational and training sessions for carers of children and young adults with needing extra attention, such as special education needs pupils.
Abbie and Will Richardson, of Harlings Farm, entered the Devon Farming Awards, announced at the Devon County Show. They were nominated for the Best Family Farm and the Rising Star awards and reached the finals.
Their son Daniel, 17, who has complex needs, was nominated as a ‘rising star’ for rising to the challenge of his role in the farm. The judges acknowledged his passion, dedication and positive attitude and progressive approach towards farming and the future.
Several aspects of the therapeutic activities offered on the farm are named under the label ‘Daniel’s Ride’ – which refers to his life-journey overcoming learning difficulties and other challenges. He now studies at Duchy College, having had an earlier bad experience at school.
The awards presenters spoke highly of the exceptional work being carried out both at Harling’s and through Daniel’s Ride CIC ((community interest company).
So impressed were the judges by the family’s commitment to supporting others and creating a positive impact within their community, they were unexpectedly presented with the farming awards’ Special Impact Award.
This recognition reflects the family’s dedication to sustainable and environmentally responsible farming practices and environmental awareness, habitat restoration and education.
Particular recognition was given to their work supporting children with special educational needs (SEND), young people and adults through wellbeing, educational and community-based activities. They create opportunities attendees develop confidence, skills and a sense of belonging in the countryside through Daniel’s Ride CIC.
The family’s work was rewarded for creating “a farm where everyone belongs”, a commitment to community, inclusion, sustainability and the positive impact farming can have on people’s lives, said the judges.
The couple opened Harling’s after restoring a derelict farm at Bere Alston into a combination of charitable and commercial activities. They also transformed the land with environmentally tree planting, reuse of excavated soil, recreated hedgerows and wildflower meadow creations.
The newly-formed CIC offers education and training for youngsters with high anxiety, especially about mainstream education and for their carers. They offer education in basic maths and English and training in rural/farming crafts and skills such as woodworking and animal care.
SEND school staff visit to offer pupils a more relaxed learning environment than the classroom. Lessons can include farming related knowledge, about biodiversity and where food comes from, for example.
One success story has been a young adult with behavioural and learning needs referred for weight loss support who then blossomed with other sessions.
Harlings staff Kirsty Henderson said: “He has now become more sociable with strangers and helpful and less argumentative at home. His self-esteem has been boosted and loves coming to the sessions.”
The farm has newly been awarded a £20,000 National Lottery grant to run a parent and carer support group later this year, where they can bring their young person with special educational needs.
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