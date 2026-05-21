The first day of Devon County Show gained royal approval today (May 21) with a visit from Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Duchess, a former past-President of the show, brought sunshine with her to the show ground as she enjoyed a four hour tour of the show ground.
And she certainly enjoyed herself in the Food and Drink Pavilion where she was able to try a tipple of Devon cider before heading to the Young Farmers’ Club and the Royal Agricultural Society Exhibit.
At the sheep section she was able to watch a wool spinning demonstration and inspect fleeces before visiting the Farmer’s Hub - a dedicated space designed to bring farmers together to connect, share experiences and explore practical ideas in a supportive environment.
The Duchess also proved to be deft hand at baking and joined in with scone making at the Farmwise exhibit area where she quipped that ‘being in Devon I know the cream has to go on first!’
Earlier in the day actor Martin Clunes officially opened the Show’s Heavy Horse Festival.
A lifelong champion of Britain’s native heavy horse breeds, Martin is also a dedicated heavy horse owner. His own collection of gentle giants has shaped a deep personal commitment to preserving these iconic breeds.
“Heavy horses have been part of my life for many years now, and I’m endlessly moved by their gentleness, their intelligence, and the sheer presence they always bring to an occasion, “ he said.
“Spending time with my own horses at home is one of the greatest joys I know. To see these magnificent breeds celebrated here at the Devon County Show — and to meet the people who care for them with such passion — is a real privilege.”
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