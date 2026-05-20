The Duchy of Cornwall has today voiced its support for a Dartmoor Nature Alliance campaign to bring back lost temperate rainforests on the moor.
The duchy has backed the Dartmoor conservation group’s call for increased protection and continued restoration of the rare woodland habitat, also known as Atlantic rainforests.
Emma Magee, head of communities and nature on Dartmoor at The Duchy of Cornwall, said:“At the Duchy, we’re committed to supporting nature recovery across the communities and landscapes in which we operate.
“Dartmoor is a significant part of this work. Last year, we launched our Dartmoor Landscape Vision, focused on driving long-term nature recovery across the moor. This will be supported by significant investment, with £8m recently committed into peatland restoration.
“An important strand of our Dartmoor work is the preservation and restoration of its Atlantic rainforest, including Wistman’s Wood and Black-a-Tor Copse.
“Working with organisations including the Dartmoor Nature Alliance, Natural England, Moor Trees and the Woodland Trust, we are supporting the long-term recovery and expansion of these internationally important landscapes. Our ambition is to double the extent of Duchy-managed Atlantic rainforest on Dartmoor by the early 2040s.
“We welcome the focus this campaign brings to these rare, beautiful and important habitats. We'll continue to take practical, collaborative and evidence-led approaches to restoration and regeneration so these nature-rich landscapes can recover and thrive for generations to come.”
The duchy has already supported projects aimed at expanding the remaining pockets of Dartmoor’s temperate rainforest. In March this year, duchy volunteers worked alongside Natural England, Moor Trees and the Woodland Trust to plant hundreds of saplings at Wistman’s Wood.
The Dartmoor Nature Alliance campaigns to protect and improve the moor’s habitats, calls for the restoration of key Dartmoor habitats, the protection of the moor’s 13 rivers, and more environmentally sustainable farming.
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