Thousands of people are expected to rally at noon on Haytor on Dartmoor this Bank Holiday Monday to call on the Government to pass a new Right to Roam Act.
The rally comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict upholding the right to wild camp on Dartmoor, quashing a long-running legal battle brought by Dartmoor landowners Alexander and Diana Darwall. The rally’s organisers say the case has demonstrated why public rights to access nature needs to be extended far beyond Dartmoor.
Dartmoor remains the only place where it is legal to wild camp in England and Wales, while the right to roam covers just eight per cent of England. In Scotland, the situation is very different: the Land Reform Act 2003 ensures the right of responsible access over the majority of land and water, including widespread wild camping rights.
Emma Linford from The Stars are for Everyone said: “The Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the right to wild camp on Dartmoor is a powerful and heartening moment. But it’s also a wake-up call.
“While our existing rights have been defended, this case has exposed just how limited our access to nature truly is. The fact that one landowner came so close to extinguishing a centuries-old tradition, enjoyed by millions, shows just how fragile our current access rights truly are.
After this week’s victory the campaigners are calling on the Government to enshrine greater access rights for everyone into law, ensuring their longevity.
Guy Shrubsole from the Right to Roam campaign further commented: “It’s time for change. We draw inspiration from the freedoms enjoyed for decades in Scotland and Scandinavia to roam responsibly. And we’re committed to making that vision a reality.”
The Stars are for Everyone and the Right to Roam rally is set to take place at Haytor on Dartmoor on Monday, May 26 at 12 noon. Full details including ticket information, what to bring, how to prepare and travel information can be found on the rally’s Eventbrite page.