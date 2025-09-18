The public and community groups are urged to join a government consultation on the Post Office’s future in the wake of the Horizon scandal.
The government has launched a major public consultation to shape the future of the Post Office, marking the first comprehensive review in more than 15 years.
Cllr Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin, Devon County Council cabinet member for rural affairs, says the consultation is a vital opportunity for residents to influence the future post office network’s future.
She’s urging the public, businesses, community organisations and postmasters, to share their views before the government’s deadline of Monday, October 6.
The consultation looks at how post offices can offer better services for people who still need face-to-face help and ensure every community has access to a local branch,.
The survey also looks at how to improve how the Post Office is run on the back of the Horizon scandal and giving postmasters more control through change of ownership.
An important issue is also ensuring the Post Office stays financially strong with £500 million already promised for improvements.
Cllr Cottle-Hunkin added: “Post Offices are a key part of the fabric of Devon’s Communities. I am disappointed so many rural communities have lost access to a local post office, and clearly the services in many Devon towns are under threat.
“I have read the Green Paper with interest and will be ensuring the council’s formal response to it highlights the vital importance that the Post Office service holds for Devon’s rural communities.”
Devon is leading the way in developing innovative responses to the rural challenges faced with Ashburton and Buckfastleigh pioneering a mobile outreach Post Office for communities around the town.
“That service is providing an important social connection and support for people far beyond the Post Office service itself,” said Cllr Cottle-Hunkin.
Responses must be submitted by 11:59pm on October 6 2025.
